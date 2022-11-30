Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

