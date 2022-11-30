Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $251,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,577,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

REGN stock opened at $736.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

