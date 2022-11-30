Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $258,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

SLB stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

