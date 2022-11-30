Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $261,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

