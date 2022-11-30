Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 84.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

