Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 323 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $163.12. 11,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

