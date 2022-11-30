Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 36 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of MCK stock opened at $380.34 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.