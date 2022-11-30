Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 89 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

