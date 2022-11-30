Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.50 ($27.32) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

