VBI Vaccines (TSE:VBV) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (TSE:VBV – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.82. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$308.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.97.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.
