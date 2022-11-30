Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Vector Group has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

