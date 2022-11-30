Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of Vector Group worth $91,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

