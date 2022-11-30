Velas Price Hits $0.0221 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $52.66 million and $757,961.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00075849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,382,069,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,382,069,452 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.