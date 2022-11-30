Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Sells $13,885.56 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) Director Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $13,885.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 692,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,093.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Natale also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 25th, Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,942.68.
  • On Tuesday, November 22nd, Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $10,285.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. Venus Concept Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VEROGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

