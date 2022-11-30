Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $31.67 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $31.67 million and $14.24 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013118 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

