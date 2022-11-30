Verge Price Hits $0.0025 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.54 million and $823,751.41 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00459394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00117266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00826053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00661749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00247540 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,543,363 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

