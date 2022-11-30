Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $305,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.82.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.