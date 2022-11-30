Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.01 million and $45,390.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,876.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00459807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00117858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00830018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00667899 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00250649 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,565,772 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.