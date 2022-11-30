Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 799,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.31% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $225,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $316.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.46 and a twelve month high of $323.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.