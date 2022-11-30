Victoria’s Secret & Co. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 1,635 put options.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. 2,497,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

