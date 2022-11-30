Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 278,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,064,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

