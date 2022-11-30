Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

CANO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 129,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,314,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

