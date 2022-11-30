Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,491 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.85.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

