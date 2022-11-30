Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after acquiring an additional 871,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,895. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.49, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

