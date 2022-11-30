Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $263,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trex by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex Profile

Trex stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,162. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76.

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.