Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.7 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.