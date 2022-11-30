Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 15,021 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $251.45.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

