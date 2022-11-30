Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.60 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

