Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,383,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,757,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 892,800 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.