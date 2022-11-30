Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 188,012 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1,296.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,012 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after acquiring an additional 379,827 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

