Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 3,342 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $309.68 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $307.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

