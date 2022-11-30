Virtu Financial LLC Sells 198 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $238.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $234.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.