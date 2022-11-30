Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,364,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

