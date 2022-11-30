Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in United Airlines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

