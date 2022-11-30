Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DCPH. JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.