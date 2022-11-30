Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Oxford Square Capital worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
