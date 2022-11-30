Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kezar Life Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $251,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KZR stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

