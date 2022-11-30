Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $163.61 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.12.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.15.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

