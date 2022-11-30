Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

ZLAB opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.92. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $77.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

