Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 238.7% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 106.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,079 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $461,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BGT stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.