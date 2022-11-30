Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 594.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $31.65.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

