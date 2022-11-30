Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Southwest worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.89%.

Capital Southwest Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.