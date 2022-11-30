Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 343,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,665,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

