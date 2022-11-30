Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 581,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 194,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 742,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 142,636 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

