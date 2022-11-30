Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 25.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,678,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

