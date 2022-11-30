Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.14.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V opened at $209.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average of $201.40.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

