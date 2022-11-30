Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,886 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Olin were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

