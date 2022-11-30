Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 53.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 167,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Realty Income by 12.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 124,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 58.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

