Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after buying an additional 148,033 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

