Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.